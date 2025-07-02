MFA: Delay in US support for Ukraine only encourages Russia to continue war

Any delay on the part of the United States in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities only encourages Russia to continue its aggression rather than seek peace.

As noted, the key topic of the conversation was US military assistance and defense cooperation between the two countries against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Betza emphasized the critical importance of continuing to deliver the previously allocated defense packages, in particular, strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system.

She reminded that Russia still ignores the unconditional ceasefire proposed by Ukraine on March 11, instead intensifying air strikes and attacks on civilians.

"Ukraine supports peace efforts and the U.S. position on the need to immediately stop the killing and end the war and emphasizes the need to force Russia to peace. In these circumstances, it is critically important to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and increase coordinated transatlantic pressure on the aggressor," Betza said.

The parties also discussed ongoing consultations on defense supplies and further contacts between Kyiv and Washington to find mutually beneficial solutions.

