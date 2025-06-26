Ukrainians deported from Russia held in poor conditions at Georgia border – MFA. PHOTO

Several Ukrainian citizens are currently held at the Russia-Georgia border after being deported from Russia following their imprisonment. They have been kept in inadequate conditions for several days.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, with information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that a consular officer from the Ukrainian embassy in Georgia visited the checkpoint to meet with the border unit commander and deliver humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian diplomats are working to resolve the issue, the MFA emphasizes. Thanks to an agreed controlled transit mechanism, some Ukrainians have already been evacuated.

See more: Anti-tank ditches and bunkers: Estonia begins construction of defensive line on border with Russia. PHOTO

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three Ukrainian citizens were evacuated to Moldova on June 21, followed by nine more on June 25. Another flight is scheduled for June 27 to evacuate 14 Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia remains in constant contact with the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs and international organizations to provide humanitarian and medical aid, as well as to ensure proper living conditions for Ukrainians, the ministry emphasized.

The case is under special supervision by the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Read more: No accumulation of enemy forces recorded on border with Chernihiv region - SBGS

Background:

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, more than 45 Ukrainians deported from Russia have allegedly been held for weeks in a basement without food or water at the Verkhnii Lars checkpoint (a village and border crossing on the Russia–Georgia border in North Ossetia).

Most of them are reportedly former prisoners taken from occupied territories, though civilians are allegedly among them as well. For example, the Volunteers Tbilisi project reported the case of a woman who was likely forcibly removed.

Among those being held are individuals with HIV, tuberculosis, and disabilities. They were reportedly denied food and medical assistance. According to media reports from several days ago, many detainees’ conditions were deteriorating, and one person has already been hospitalized.

Read more: Rada discusses easing rules for men under 25 to travel abroad – Lisovyi

According to volunteers, all of these individuals are banned from entering Russia, while Georgia refuses to admit them due to a lack of documents. However, among the detainees are 16 Ukrainians with valid passports, and three others have identity confirmation documents from the Ukrainian embassy.

The project reports that since 2024, Russia has effectively stopped releasing Ukrainians it had ordered to deport. However, in early June, this flow of people unexpectedly resumed — likely due to upcoming changes in Georgia’s migration legislation.





