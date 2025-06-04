No accumulation of enemy forces recorded on border with Chernihiv region - SBS

There is currently no additional accumulation of Russian forces on the state border within the Chernihiv region.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy continues to retain certain units and means of destruction, as well as conducts engineering and fortification of its positions in the Russian Federation. At the same time, no active actions have been recorded on the border line itself.

As noted, there are no attempts by small assault groups or sabotage and reconnaissance units to enter the Chernihiv region: "This activity has decreased now. However, the threat from the enemy's actions within the Chernihiv region does not disappear. We need to be prepared for any situation."

However, according to the spokesperson, since the beginning of 2025, the number of attacks on the border areas of the Chernihiv region has increased, in particular with the use of aircraft. Although the situation is not as tense as in the Sumy region, the threat of hostile actions remains.

