Shahed attack on Chernihiv on June 3: Chernihiv Polytechnic National University student Danylo Zhukovetskyi dies from injuries

A student of Chernihiv Polytechnic National University, Danylo Zhukovetskyi, was killed in a Russian drone attack on the city.

This was reported by the Department of Social Work at Chernihiv Polytechnic, according to Censor.NET.

"Danylo Zhukovetskyi, a student majoring in specialty 231 'Social Work', died from injuries sustained during the overnight UAV attack on Chernihiv on June 3, 2025," the statement reads.

Drone attack on Chernihiv

In the early hours of June 3, Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Chernihiv. An industrial facility and the city’s residential area came under attack.

Five people were injured.

