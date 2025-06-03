Ruscists attacked Chernihiv, hitting residential area and enterprise, four people injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 3 May, Russian invaders massively attacked Chernihiv. Industrial enterprises and the private sector of the city came under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Chaus and the head of the CMA Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

They noted that the attack also resulted in the fall of shaheds on several streets of the city. At the sites of the falls, private houses caught fire.

"A private house in the city burned down as a result of the fall of the shaheds. A five-storey building and several private houses, an educational institution and an industrial enterprise were damaged," Bryzhynskyi said.

He added that four people were injured: two women and two men. The men were seriously injured. All the victims are in medical institutions.

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones: fires broke out. PHOTOS













