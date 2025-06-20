Anti-tank ditches and bunkers: Estonia begins construction of defensive line on border with Russia. PHOTO

The Defense Forces, together with the State Defence Investment Centre (RKIK), have begun constructing the Baltic Defence Line in southeastern Estonia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ERR.

It is noted that anti-tank ditches are being dug along certain border sections. Additionally, by the end of the year, 28 bunkers and dozens of storage facilities are planned for construction.

This concerns the first test section of the Baltic Defence Line. The anti-tank ditch is being dug in the area between the border fence and the border markers.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasiev, commander of the sapper unit of the Defense Forces division, the ditch is four meters wide and three meters deep.

Read more: Russia is creating "security buffer zone" along border with Ukraine – Putin

It is reported that this year, €4.4 million will be invested in defensive structures along the border.

The anti-tank ditches are being constructed based on the analysis and needs of the Defense Forces. In peacetime, they will form part of the border infrastructure and assist in border security.

The ditches are being dug on state, private, and municipal lands. In the case of the latter, the state plans to either purchase the plots, lease them, or exchange them for other lands.

See more: Finland has completed installation of first 35 km of fence on border with Russia, according to Reuters. PHOTO

In turn, the Estonian Ministry of Defence published photos from the construction site.