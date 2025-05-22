Russia is creating "security buffer zone" along border with Ukraine – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a so-called "security buffer zone" along the border between Russia and Ukraine.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

"A decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine," Putin said.

According to him, Russian troops are currently carrying out tasks related to the creation of this "buffer zone."

The dictator added that Russian forces are "actively suppressing enemy firing positions."

Putin did not specify the exact location of the planned zone or what means Russia intends to use to secure it.

Russia has repeatedly voiced the need for a "security zone" along the Ukrainian border, particularly following drone strikes and shelling of Russian border areas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine maintains that all combat operations are conducted strictly within the framework of defending and liberating occupied territories.