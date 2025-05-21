Finland has completed installation of first 35 km of fence on border with Russia, according to Reuters. PHOTO

Finland has completed the construction of the first 35 kilometres of fence on its eastern border with Russia.

This was reported by the Finnish Border Guard to Reuters, Censor.NET reportsю

Construction of the border fence began in 2024 in response to migration pressure organised by Moscow. The purpose of the fence is to deter migrants trying to cross the border outside official checkpoints.

The fence consists of a 3.5-metre-high metal railing with a one-metre layer of barbed wire on top. It is equipped with cameras, sensors, loudspeakers and warning lights.

"The border barrier is absolutely essential to ensure border security," said Samuel Siljanen, Head of Operations at the Finnish Border Guard. According to him, the fence facilitates control and allows for an effective response to possible incidents at the border.

