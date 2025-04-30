Blocking of border with EU is not expected, queues are possible due to seasonal traffic growth - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received any information about the possible blocking of checkpoints by border guards of neighboring countries of the European Union.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by SBGS spokesman Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"No such information has been received from the border guards of neighboring European countries," he said, adding that the State Border Guard Service hopes that there will be no such restrictions on citizens or transport.

At the same time, there may be short-term delays due to repair work on the border with Poland, Romania and Hungary. In such cases, border guards and the customs service promptly inform citizens about the situation.

Demchenko also explained that the main reason for the queues in the summer is the increase in the number of people who want to cross the border. While on weekdays the passenger traffic is at the level of 75-80 thousand people per day, in summer it can reach 120-130 thousand.

According to him, the border services of Ukraine and neighboring countries reinforce staff on peak days and ensure effective information exchange to speed up crossing procedures.

In addition, the State Border Guard Service publishes information every three hours on the workload of checkpoints leaving Ukraine on all sections of the border with the EU and partially with Moldova. Similar information is available from neighboring countries.