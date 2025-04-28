Defense forces destroyed 19 trucks, passenger vehicles, armored vehicle, howitzer, and Russian mortar. VIDEO
Border guards from the Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the Pomsta brigade inflicted significant losses on the enemy over the past week in the Kupiansk direction.
The fighters destroyed 19 trucks, 2 passenger vehicles, a Tiger armored vehicle, a 155mm Msta-B howitzer, a mortar, a radar station, an ammunition depot, two fuel depots, and a Russian Starlink satellite communication set, Censor.NET reports.
