ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12448 visitors online
News
1 247 1

Defense forces destroyed 19 trucks, passenger vehicles, armored vehicle, howitzer, and Russian mortar. VIDEO

Border guards from the Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the Pomsta brigade inflicted significant losses on the enemy over the past week in the Kupiansk direction.

The fighters destroyed 19 trucks, 2 passenger vehicles, a Tiger armored vehicle, a 155mm Msta-B howitzer, a mortar, a radar station, an ammunition depot, two fuel depots, and a Russian Starlink satellite communication set, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Donkey walking along field road with four Russian occupiers: "F#cking hell. What f#ck you can see here". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9017) State Border Patrol (1079) elimination (5018)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 