Donkey walking along field road with four Russian occupiers: "Fucking hell. What fuck you can see here". VIDEO

A video showing a donkey and four Russian occupiers walking along a field road has been published online

According to Censor.NET, the march of the group of soldiers was filmed by their accomplice, who had probably seen such a logistics vehicle in the Russian army for the first time.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO

