Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing three occupiers inspecting a donkey loaded with military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the invaders, who probably accidentally met a new logistics vehicle on his battlefield path.
"A zoo," he says at the end of the recording, probably swearing foully as he comments on what he saw.
