Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing three occupiers inspecting a donkey loaded with military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the invaders, who probably accidentally met a new logistics vehicle on his battlefield path.

"A zoo," he says at the end of the recording, probably swearing foully as he comments on what he saw.

Russian Army (8974) animals (60) logistics (12)
