Rada discusses easing rules for men under 25 to travel abroad – Lisovyi

Lawmakers are discussing the idea of partially easing restrictions on foreign travel for men under the age of 25 who are not yet subject to military conscription.

This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi in a comment to Telegraf, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the potential easing was discussed with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk; however, at this stage, the proposal cannot be presented as a decision, and remains only an idea.

"We discussed with the Speaker of Parliament a proposal that emerged among People`s Deputies – to allow young men below conscription age to move more freely. The idea is to avoid closing off opportunities for them to travel or relocate," Lisovyi said.

The Minister of Education also explained why reforms are being discussed now, rather than after the war.

"Right now, Ukraine is aiming to create a high-quality environment for young people who have gone abroad. And to help school-aged children understand that Ukraine has a future — that there are excellent universities here, that this is a place of growth and, in fact, that Ukraine is a country of opportunities," he noted.

Lisovyi added that parents primarily care about their children’s safety — and often make decisions on their behalf.

