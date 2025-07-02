Ukraine is clarifying all details of defense support delivery, including air defense components from U.S. – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States regarding the suspension of defense aid.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today, we received reports from the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, particularly on relations with the United States. Currently, working-level discussions between Ukraine and the U.S. are clarifying all the details concerning the delivery of defense support, including air defense components. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people. Today, we also discussed the next steps in relations with the European Union during Denmark’s six-month presidency. There was a meeting with our government officials and the Office team — we are preparing new agreements on weapons production and joint manufacturing with Denmark and other partners, and preparing updates on our interceptor drones," Zelenskyy said.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

