US halted delivery of weapons to Ukraine already stored in Poland – WSJ

The decision by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend part of the defense aid to Ukraine concerned weapons that were already stockpiled in Poland.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to the newspaper’s sources in the White House and Congress, at the time the aid was halted, the stockpiles in Poland included, among other things, "more than two dozen PAC-3 Patriot missiles, over two dozen Stinger air defense systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and more than 90 AIM air-to-air missiles."

At the same time, the Pentagon stated that this does not amount to a complete halt of aid to Ukraine.

Instead, Trump is expected to be presented with alternative options for continuing military assistance to Ukraine that align with his goal of ending the war.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

