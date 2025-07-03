Zelenskyy, Trump plan phone call amid suspension of US military aid - Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump may have a phone conversation in the near future.

This is reported by Politico, citing two sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to the media, its preparation is already underway amid reports of the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine.

According to a European diplomat familiar with the plans, the idea to organize a dialogue appeared on July 1, when Kyiv began to receive information about a possible suspension of US arms supplies.

"The United States will inform Ukraine today in Kyiv, and a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be organized in the near future," the diplomat said.

Washington, on the other hand, denies the wording "suspension of aid" and claims that it is a review of ways to further support Ukraine's defense.

Read more: Kyiv plans to ask Washington to allow Europe to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Politico

The source clarified that negotiations on the leaders' conversation began even before reports of the suspension of military aid appeared.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

Read more: Republicans criticise Pentagon for halting aid to Ukraine - Politico