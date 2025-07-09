War in Ukraine would have lasted 3-4 days if US hadn’t given Kyiv best weapons, - Trump

US President Donald Trump is convinced that the Russian-Ukrainian war would have been "very short", but Ukrainians received the best American weapons in the first days of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, he told journalists during a government meeting in the White House.

According to him, the Ukrainians were able to survive the first days of the full-scale war thanks to their bravery and American weapons, including Javelin anti-tank systems, which Trump once provided.

"We gave them anti-tank amplifiers that were taking out tanks. We gave them the latest and best missiles. They were able to shoot down a lot of things. You know, it probably would have been a very short war. It would have been a war that would have lasted 3-4 days, but they had the advantage of incredible equipment," the US leader said.

Trump recalled that the 44th US President Barack Obama refused to supply Ukrainians with weapons: "I gave them Javelins. Do you remember when they said that Trump gave them Javelins and Obama gave them sheets? That's right. They called Obama at the time. Barack Hussein Obama did a terrible job."

He also said that the United States had invested $300 billion in helping Ukraine, and Europe - more than $100 billion. In this context, Trump again blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden.

"We should have given them the same amount, or we should have given them actually less than Europe. This affects Europe much more than it affects us... And I will say that the Ukrainians, whether you think it's unfair that we gave all this money or not, they were very brave because someone had to operate these weapons. And a lot of people I know would not have been able to operate it, because they would not have had the courage to do it. So they fought very bravely," Trump concluded.

