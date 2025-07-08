Trump approves defensive weapons for Ukraine: Putin is behaving badly

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will send Ukraine "some weapons" to help in its war against Russia.

He made the statement to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin treats people badly. He’s killing too many people. That’s why we will send Ukraine some defensive weapons. I approved it," Trump said.

When asked who ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine last week, the U.S. president responded, "I don’t know, you tell me."

Read more: I’m unhappy with Putin and "very seriously" considering sanctions against Russia – Trump

Recall that on July 4, Trump and Zelenskyy held a phone call amid Trump’s dissatisfaction with Putin and the halt of U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine.

On July 7, President Trump said the U.S. would send more weapons to help Ukraine defend against Russian attacks.

Immediately following Trump’s announcement, the Pentagon reported that it was already sending weapons to Ukraine.

According to Axios, Trump ordered the delivery of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

Read more: Trump’s aides to discuss arms deals with Ukraine: Patriot missiles among topics - CNN