Zelenskyy and Trump held phone call – Office of President

On July 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with US leader Donald Trump.

Censor.NET reports that Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, wrote about this.

"A very important and meaningful conversation between the Presidents. All details — coming very soon," he said.

No other details are available at this time.

