Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners. Military personnel and civilians are returning, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our defenders who defended Ukraine in different regions are returning: the Donetsk and Mariupol, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Special Transport Service. As well as civilians," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the exchanges should continue.

Read more: Lubinets: Russians have executed 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war so far



















