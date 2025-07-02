Lubinets: Russians have executed 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war so far

As of the beginning of July, 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed by Russia.

"According to our data, as of today, an investigation is underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. And we see that this figure has increased dramatically over the past year," the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that executions cannot take place on the territory of the Russian Federation without systematic approval from the highest authorities.

"We understand that such an attitude towards Ukrainian prisoners of war is accepted at the very top, so to speak. Unfortunately, we see it in reality," Lubinets added.

Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that since August 2024, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers has increased significantly.