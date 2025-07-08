US to send additional weapons to Kyiv, - Pentagon

At the direction of President Trump, the US Department of Defence will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

"At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops," the statement says.

It was not disclosed what types of weapons were involved.

At the same time, the US military spokesperson assures that the review of US military assistance around the world is ongoing. US officials explained the suspension of military aid to Ukraine by this audit.

