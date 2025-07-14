Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide on US-NATO arms deal for Ukraine: Signal to Kremlin that we stand united

The US decision to allow the sale of its weapons to NATO for subsequent transfer to Ukraine is a signal of unity among allies.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Eide believes that US President Donald Trump’s decision on military aid to Ukraine is "a significant moment for strengthening support."

"Enhanced efforts coordinated through NATO will make support more focused and sustainable, sending a clear signal to the Kremlin that we stand united," the diplomat said.

The minister also noted that US military aid to Ukraine is extremely important, especially in the fields of air defense and artillery.

"Therefore, the fact that the US is now signaling its readiness to sell Ukraine more weapons and air defense systems is a positive development," Eide said.

He added that "several European countries have expressed willingness to participate in financing these efforts."

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for the weapons for Ukraine produced by the United States.

