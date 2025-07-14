Kellogg: I will discuss Trump’s NATO weapons supply deal with Zelenskyy

US President’s Special Representative Keith Kellogg, currently visiting Kyiv, announced that he will discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the recently concluded agreement on the supply of American weapons.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"In Kyiv, I will discuss with Zelenskyy the landmark agreement by Donald Trump with NATO, which will accelerate the delivery of the best American weaponry to Ukraine," Kellogg stated.

He noted that the agreement will be fully funded by NATO allies and will expedite the delivery of arms to Ukraine.

According to Kellogg, the agreement "supports Ukraine’s defense and strengthens NATO unity."

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

