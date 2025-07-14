NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by US - Rutte

NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine that will be produced by the United States.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports.

"This is great news for Ukraine," Rutte said, noting the agreement reached with President Trump on NATO members paying for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

"This will mean that Ukraine will be able to receive a really huge amount of military equipment, both for air defense and missiles and ammunition," Rutte said.

He noted that he is in touch with "many countries" that intend to join this agreement. In particular, the NATO Secretary General mentioned Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Rutte also added that NATO will work through its mechanisms to "clearly know what Ukrainians need."

As a reminder, U.S. President Trump has announced an agreement to supply arms to Ukraine.