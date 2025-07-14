German troops ready to kill Russian soldiers if Russia attacks NATO country – Pistorius

German troops will be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Russia attacks a NATO member state.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the Financial Times, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I have always believed that if you want to talk about peace and détente on equal terms, you can only do so from a position of strength, only as equals. Not to intimidate anyone, but to make it clear that we know what we are capable of, we want to live in peace with you, but don’t think we are weak or that we will not defend ourselves. This is relevant today as well," he said.

The opening this year of a permanent brigade of German soldiers in Lithuania to guard the Baltic state became a strong symbol of Germany’s commitment to NATO nearly four decades after the fall of the Iron Curtain, Pistorius said.

Read more: Germany is in close talks with partners to purchase Patriot systems from United States to transfer them to Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Freuding

"The British, Americans, and French were in Germany to protect our eastern flank. Today, Lithuania, the Baltic states, and Poland are the eastern flank, and we must contribute there," the German Defense Minister added.

Pistorius emphasized that Germany is abandoning the policy of military restraint it adhered to after World War II.

"German troops will be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Moscow attacks a NATO member state. If deterrence fails and Russia attacks — will it happen? Yes. But I would recommend you just go to Vilnius and talk to the German brigade representatives stationed there. They definitely know what to do," the German minister concluded.

Read more: French Chief of Staff Burkhard: Russia’s war against Ukraine is strategic attempt to destroy NATO