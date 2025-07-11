French Chief of Staff Burkart: Russia’s war against Ukraine is a strategic attempt to destroy NATO

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is an attempt by the Kremlin to undermine European stability and destroy NATO, not just a border conflict, so Europe must strengthen its own defense regardless of U.S. support.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, Thierry Burkart, as reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We often say that Ukraine’s defeat is the West’s defeat. But I believe it is something more, given the shift in the U.S. position, because such a defeat would look like a real defeat for Europe. And we Europeans will feel all its consequences," he emphasized, adding that Moscow is conducting a "war economy" and will not lose combat capability in the short term.

Burkart called not to rely on the permanent involvement of the U.S. and stressed the need for a "European response" to the Russian threat. He also mentioned prospects for a Franco-British coordination center within the "Coalition of the Willing," without revealing details.

"Would we have considered it normal five years ago for civilian ships to be targeted by anti-ship missiles? It is not normal. Could we have imagined land battles where hundreds, sometimes thousands, die every day? It is not normal. But at the same time, this is precisely what characterizes the current state of the world," the French general stressed.

He also warned that Russia deliberately seeks to blunt the West’s moral sensitivity to violence.

