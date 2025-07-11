NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he has signed an agreement with NATO to supply the US weapons to Ukraine through the alliance, and that NATO will pay for these weapons "one hundred per cent".

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, Trump said this on NBC.

"We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NАТО is paying for those weapons, a hundred percent. We’re going to be sending Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute that," he said.



The American media outlet CNN asked the North Atlantic Alliance for official confirmation of this information.

Trump also said that he would release a "major statement" on Russia next Monday, without providing further details:

"I’m disappointed in Russia … a major statement to make on Russia on Monday."

As a reminder, Trump decided to use the right of emergency transfer of weapons to allies (Presidential Drawdown Authority) for the first time to send weapons to Ukraine.

