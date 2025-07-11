Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time since returning to power, - Reuters

US President Donald Trump has decided to use the right to transfer weapons to allies in an emergency (the Presidential Drawdown Authority) for the first time to send weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to its own sources.

"This step shows the president's new interest in defending Ukraine," the article says.

One of the publication's sources said that the cost of the new military aid package could be about $300 million.

It is also noted that the package may include missiles for the Patriot air defence system and medium-range missiles, but the White House has not yet made a decision on specific equipment.

Read more: After talks with Trump, there are all signals of resumption of military aid to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

According to Reuters, so far the Trump administration has only supplied Ukraine with weapons authorised during the presidency of Joe Biden, who was a long-time supporter of Kyiv.

The agency recalls that the presidential stockpile reduction authority allows the White House to use weapons stockpiles to help allies in emergencies.

The Pentagon and the White House did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Read more: Rutte: All NATO countries should strengthen defense industry to help Ukraine