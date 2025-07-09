Rutte: All NATO countries should strengthen defense industry to help Ukraine

In order to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, all countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should increase the volume of their military industry.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Liga.net reports, Censor.NET cites.

"In order to support Ukraine and provide our military with the necessary equipment and ammunition, we must strengthen our defense-industrial potential on both sides of the Atlantic," Rutte said.

He noted that Germany has one of the greatest potentials for defense industry growth.

Read more: Germany will continue to make significant contribution to Ukraine’s air defense - Merz

"Germany's world-class industries and entrepreneurs are capable of increasing production, innovating and delivering results," the Alliance Secretary General said.

Rutte also noted that Germany is the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine among European countries.

"Germany supports the Ukrainian people so that they can defend their freedom today and deter further aggression in the future," the NATO Secretary General added.

Earlier it was reported that Germany would continue to support Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by German Chancellor Merz at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte.