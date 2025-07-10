Following talks with Trump, clear signals indicate resumption of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his recent conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump were positive and productive, resulting in clear political signals about the continuation of American military aid.

He made these remarks during a briefing with Ukrainian and foreign media representatives, broadcast by the Office of the President, as reported by Censor.NET.

"It is important that following very constructive and positive talks with President Trump, we have received all the necessary political signals to resume the delivery of assistance. Now, at the operational level, we are working to ensure everything arrives in Ukraine on time. We agreed on all of this," the head of state said.

Additionally, he noted that on the sidelines of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine reached agreements with partners on additional procurement of necessary weapons and missiles.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Afterwards, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and that the situation with a single decision does not affect Washington’s overall commitments.

US President Donald Trump stated that his administration intends to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.

According to media reports, Trump promised Zelenskyy to send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles.

Some US media reported that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth unilaterally decided to suspend weapons shipments to Ukraine without informing the White House.

On July 10, the United States resumed shipments of 155mm shells and precision-guided GMLRS rockets to Ukraine.

