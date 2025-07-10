Zelenskyy and Merz discuss boosting investment in Ukrainian drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the President’s press service.

The German Chancellor noted that Ukraine’s successful European integration will also support reconstruction efforts and assured full backing from Germany on this path. He also called on Slovakia to stop blocking the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia.

The parties discussed expanding defense cooperation between the two countries. Zelenskyy spoke about the use of interceptor drones, which have already enabled the downing of dozens of "Shaheds" during a single Russian attack, and called for increased investment in their production.

They also addressed the battlefield situation. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian occupiers currently have no advances on the front and are paying a high price for their offensive attempts.

It was noted that Zelenskyy and Merz also discussed the importance of strengthening transatlantic unity, coordinated next steps in diplomacy, and agreed to maintain constant contact.