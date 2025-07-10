Zelenskyy: Putin is not seeking peace. Russia plans to continue the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects all peace proposals and is not seeking ways to end the war.

He made this remark during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Rome, reports Censor.NET citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia not only blocks all peace initiatives, including those proposed by the United States, but also actively escalates efforts on the frontline and increases weapons production.

"Russia is not only pressing on the front, trying to expand the war, but also pouring huge resources into weapons manufacturing. Putin plans to continue fighting and is not looking for ways out of the war," the president emphasized.

He noted that sanctions have created "strategic problems" for Russia, but the aggressor country still has resources to continue the war. Therefore, Zelensky called on allies to maintain further pressure.

The president also announced discussions on Ukraine’s defense needs, including drone production and cooperation with the U.S. on critical systems, as well as the necessity for real security guarantees.

It is noted that for the first time, official U.S. representatives attended the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, including Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg and senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

