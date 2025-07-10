Ukraine ready to open first negotiation cluster for EU accession – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations and is ready this year to open even more negotiation clusters regarding EU accession.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Novyny Live.

"We are already ready to open the first cluster... On our part, we will do absolutely everything, and I count on the support of the Ukrainian parliament. Ukraine has fulfilled all obligations, and we expect the EU to be consistent and to honor all agreements," said the head of state.

Earlier, the European Commission announced that Ukraine has met all the conditions to begin accession negotiations with the EU.

