ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10692 visitors online
News Zelenskyy meeting with world leaders in Rome
486 9

Zelenskyy: Agreements reached at Rome conference to support Ukraine with over €10 billion

Zelenskyy

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, agreements worth over 10 billion euros were concluded, including about 200 deals in various sectors.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

"This, I believe, is a strong result, and the total value of the agreements — as everyone has already said, including Giorgia (Meloni -ed.) — exceeds 10 billion euros. That’s significant," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: European Commission fires interpreter who took notes on Zelenskyy’s words: she was suspected of spying for Russia

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6932) Italy (253)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 