Zelenskyy: Agreements reached at Rome conference to support Ukraine with over €10 billion

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, agreements worth over 10 billion euros were concluded, including about 200 deals in various sectors.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

"This, I believe, is a strong result, and the total value of the agreements — as everyone has already said, including Giorgia (Meloni -ed.) — exceeds 10 billion euros. That’s significant," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: European Commission fires interpreter who took notes on Zelenskyy’s words: she was suspected of spying for Russia