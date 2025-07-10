ENG
US resumes deliveries of GMLRS artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine after pause - Reuters

The United States resumes supplying some weapons to Ukraine

The United States has resumed supplying Ukraine with 155mm shells and GMLRS precision-guided missiles.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

The publication writes that the United States has resumed deliveries of 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision-guided missiles a few days after the administration of US President Donald Trump stopped the supply of some critical weapons to Kyiv.

"The officials (the USA - Ed.), speaking on condition of anonymity, said 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS (mobile rocket artillery) missiles were now being provided to Ukraine," the statement says.

Read more: Trump says he still doesn’t know who ordered halt of arms supplies to Ukraine

