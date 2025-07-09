Trump says he still doesn’t know who ordered halt of arms supplies to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has yet to determine which US officials made the decision to pause military aid shipments to Ukraine during a stockpile review.

He said this to journalists during a meeting with African leaders, reports Censor.NET.

According to Trump, he "has not gone into details" about who gave the order to suspend weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Earlier, media reported that the responsibility was allegedly claimed by Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth.

The US president emphasized that if such a decision had been made within his administration, "he would know."

"If a decision is made, I will find out. I will be the first to know. In fact, I would probably give the order myself. But I haven’t done that yet," Trump added.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Afterwards, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and that the situation with a single decision does not affect Washington’s overall commitments.

US President Donald Trump stated that his administration intends to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.

According to media reports, Trump promised Zelenskyy to send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles.

Some US media reported that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth unilaterally decided to suspend weapons shipments to Ukraine without informing the White House.

