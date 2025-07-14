ENG
US and NATO made deal on arms supplies to Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced agreements regarding arms supplies to Ukraine.

He stated that during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Sky News reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"We've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons, and they're going to be paying for them," said the White House chief.

He noted that the deal involves military equipment worth billions of dollars, which will be purchased in the U.S., transferred to NATO, and promptly delivered to the battlefield.

Trump stated that the cost of the weapons will be covered by NATO members, not by American taxpayers.

