Peskov reacts to Trump’s statement on arms supplies to Ukraine: Supplies continue. Something they’ll pay for, something they won’t

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from criticising the United States after Donald Trump's statement about his intention to provide Ukraine with "sophisticated" military equipment.

This was reported by BBC, Censor.NET informs.

Peskov noted that arms supplies from the United States continue, and suggested that European countries would partially fund new supplies. "Something they'll pay for, something they won't. But the fact remains that supplies of weapons, ammunition and military equipment from the US to Ukraine have continued and are continuing," he said.

Regarding the Kremlin's expectations from the visit of Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy, Peskov said that "it is Mr Kellogg and his Ukrainian interlocutors who should have expectations". At the same time, he stressed the importance of continuing mediation efforts to resolve the war.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump would announce a new arms supply plan for Ukraine on Monday, and this plan will include not only anti-aircraft systems but also offensive weapons.

Read more: Trump to announce new plan to arm Ukraine - Axios