Trump to announce new plan to arm Ukraine - Axios

On Monday, US President Donald Trump will announce a new plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, and this plan will include not only anti-aircraft systems but also offensive weapons.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to anonymous sources in the know.

"Two sources told Axios they had reason to believe the plan was likely to include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow. However, neither was aware of any final decision," the material states.

"Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive," the publication quotes Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to Axios, the new plan will be announced at Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

At the same time, European allies will pay for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. This mechanism was proposed in June at the NATO summit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and last week Donald Trump reminded of it.

