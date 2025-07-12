NATO countries have developed a new way to provide Ukraine with critical American weapons for its fight against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports.

One of the options is to create special accounts in Europe under the control of General Alexus Hrynkiewicz, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe. They would be used to pay for weapons and ammunition, which would then be sent to Ukraine through third countries.

"The main goal is not to wait for the weapons to be manufactured, but to use ready-made stocks: from the arsenals of the United States, other countries, or from the market, as the Czech Republic does by buying 155-mm artillery shells around the world," the article says.

Importantly, allies can also give their weapons to Ukraine, receiving priority for purchases. For example, Germany purchased eight Patriot batteries from the United States instead of the three sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The publication notes that the United States fears that the withdrawal of Patriot from other areas will weaken the defense of allies in Asia and the Middle East. At the same time, concerns about Russia are growing in Europe. The head of the French army, General Thierry Burcar, said that Putin considers France to be his main enemy in Europe.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that he had signed an agreement with NATO to supply the US with weapons to Ukraine through the alliance, and that NATO would pay for these weapons "one hundred percent."

