US considers selling missiles and howitzer shells to NATO countries for transfer to Ukraine – CNN

In addition to Patriot air defense systems, the US may also sell short-range missiles, howitzer shells, and medium-range air-to-air missiles to NATO members, which will then be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that Trump’s decision on weapons for Ukraine is "multifaceted."

According to some US officials, supplying new arms to Ukraine may send a signal to Moscow that Trump is "seriously disappointed" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"He is seriously disappointed with Putin. He wants to show that he is determined to end the war, and perhaps this will show Putin that it’s time to start negotiations," added an unnamed US official.

Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump announced preparations to deliver 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine.