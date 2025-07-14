17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for deployment to battlefield in Ukraine, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that preparations are underway to supply 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference with the NATO Secretary General at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"17 Patriot systems are being prepared for shipment. This is Patriot, this is everything you need. They will arrive in Ukraine very soon. Some will arrive in a few days. They will not need all of them, but a large number of these systems will be on the battlefield," Trump said.

According to him, not all the systems will be transferred, but the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense will be significant.

Trump added that the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "all talk, and then missiles fly to Kyiv and kill people."

