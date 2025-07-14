Hungary will not finance supply of US weapons to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Hungary will not participate in financing US arms for Ukraine. Budapest will not provide money, weapons or soldiers.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"I would like to emphasize that Hungarian money, Hungarian weapons and Hungarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. Nothing will be sent there," he said.

At the same time, the minister said that the supply of weapons would not contradict the peace initiatives of US President Donald Trump. According to him, "no one has done as much for peace in Ukraine as Trump."

Szijjarto believes that peace efforts could have been more successful if, according to him, European and Ukrainian leaders had not obstructed Trump's actions in recent months.

Earlier, the media reported that US President Donald Trump would announce a new arms supply plan for Ukraine on July 14, and that the plan would include not only anti-aircraft systems but also offensive weapons.

Trump also said that the United States would provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks.