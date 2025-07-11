Working with partners on new weapons supplies and production, good agreements in place – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is working with partners on new supplies and on increased production of weapons in Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state said he spoke with military personnel on July 11.

"They reported on the front lines, on our operations. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their resilience," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is currently working with partners on a new supply of weapons.

"We are working with partners on new supplies, increased weapons production in Ukraine, and better provisioning of our army. We already have good agreements and expect more. We will continue working on this in the coming weeks. It is important to implement every agreement as quickly as possible so that it’s felt in practice—that there are more forces, more means, more air defense, more air defense systems. This is a key priority," the head of state stated.

Zelenskyy also said that all reports indicate U.S. assistance deliveries have been restored.

"We have high-level political signals—good signals, including from the United States and our European friends. According to all reports, deliveries have resumed. We will continue working next week with the American side at the military level, including our military with General Kellogg. New European defense packages are also being prepared. We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war: pressure must work," the president said.

He added that he "expects detailed reports from government officials and the Office team on each agreement with our partners and on every result we anticipated: what has been achieved and what is still in progress."

"There will be conclusions, personal staffing conclusions," Zelenskyy stated.

