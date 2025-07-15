China believes that new U.S. initiatives to tighten anti-Russian sanctions will not contribute to resolving the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He commented on the proposal by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to impose a 500% tariff on Russia and its partners.

"China firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions and ‘long-arm’ jurisdiction (the imposition of sanctions by one country against another based on its own laws), tariff wars, and pressure, which will not help solve the problem," the Foreign Ministry representative said.

Beijing once again emphasized its support for "resolving the Ukrainian crisis" (the term used by China to refer to the Russia-Ukraine war) exclusively through dialogue and negotiations.

The Chinese diplomat called on the parties to create a favorable environment for peaceful settlement, avoiding direct assessments of Russia’s actions or instructions on how exactly to reach a compromise.

