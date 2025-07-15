ENG
Russia doesn’t care about Trump’s "theatrical ultimatum" - Medvedev

Medvedev reacts to Trump’s statement on 50 days

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has responded to Donald Trump, who gave Russia 50 days to reach a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care," Medvedev responded.

As a reminder, if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, US President Donald Trump will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

