Russia doesn’t care about Trump’s "theatrical ultimatum" - Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has responded to Donald Trump, who gave Russia 50 days to reach a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.
He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care," Medvedev responded.
As a reminder, if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, US President Donald Trump will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.
Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.
