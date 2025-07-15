Trump promised to provide Ukraine with weapons worth "billions of dollars" - Rutte

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump promised to provide Ukraine with weapons worth "billions of dollars" at the expense of NATO member states.

According to Censor.NET, citing the New York Post, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance plans to supply weapons to Kyiv as part of military aid packages which are "to be maximum effective".

"I think that's fair," Rutte said.

He also added that Trump informed him last week that he wanted to step up for Ukraine.

"Last Thursday, I got a call from President Trump. He said, ‘Hey, Mark, we really want to ramp up the support for Ukraine when it comes to weapons.’ And then this morning, I was in the White House preparing for the meeting with him, and he said, when it comes to the sanctions, clearly we have to take the next step now," he noted.

The NATO Secretary General is confident that Trump was irritated by his latest phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Rutte also appealed to world leaders who trade with Moscow. He urged them to call Putin and push for a peace deal before the secondary tariffs that Trump had promised take effect.

As a reminder, if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, US President Donald Trump will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.