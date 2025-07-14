Zelenskyy talks with Trump: we agreed to increase calls and coordinate our steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"I spoke with US President Donald Trump. A very good conversation. Thank you for the readiness to support Ukraine and continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace. President Trump told me about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It is important that we have such good relations and that Alliance countries strive to increase defense spending," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors discussed necessary means and solutions to provide greater protection for people from Russian strikes and to strengthen Ukraine’s positions.

"We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace. We agreed to have more frequent calls and coordinate our steps further. Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, America!" the head of state concluded.

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Furthermore, the US is preparing to send Patriot systems to Ukraine from a country that has as many as 17 of these systems in service.

