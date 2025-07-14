Zelenskyy: We must increase share of domestically produced weapons. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of increasing the production of Ukrainian weaponry.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published in a telegram from the head of state.

"We will definitely continue to increase our own weapons production and develop all our defense projects, our own, Ukrainian, and those in cooperation with partners. This is one of the priority tasks for the renewed government. We must increase the share of domestically produced weapons. This is an absolutely clear goal. We must participate in the global technological competition through our own developments. We need to direct more of our own Ukrainian economic strength to equip our Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is important to implement deregulation and provide society with more opportunities to develop our internal potential. It is also crucial to eliminate all unnecessary bureaucracy and duplication of functions in our state institutions, this will certainly reduce all unnecessary expenses. At the same time, we must give more social confidence to our people, to all Ukrainians, men and women alike. All resilience programs in Ukraine must operate at 100%," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Shmyhal’s experience will be valuable for Defense Minister position